I’m celebrating Xmas without my wife, son –IK Ogbonna

Grabs Dorco endorsement

Popular Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, is full of excitement and smile to the bank. This is coming after he got a multi-million naira endorsement deal with Dorco shaving sticks.

But sadly, he won’t be spending the festive period with his wife and son.

In a chat with Inside Nollywood at his unveiling party at Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, the actor cum model stated that as much as he is excited with his new feat, he is also not happy he won’t be celebrating the yuletide with his family.

Hear him: “I’m happy, I’m elated and richer; I’m smiling to the bank. The year 2016 is ending on a very good note. I am excited to associate with Dorco brand that reflects my image. I have been using the product for a long time and it’s been wonderful. It doesn’t give me bumps or rashes. Generally, I’m happy things are working well for me this year.

“But sadly, my wife is not in town. She travelled with my son to Serbia for the yuletide. I miss her so much; she’s my soul mate. I miss her early morning prayers for me, although, I believe she still prays for me wherever she is. I miss her smile, her presence, in fact everything about her. I would have gone with her, but I have loads of works piled up here in Nigeria.”

Wondering if his wife’s absence would give Ogbonna the room to gallivant with pretty female fans, the Abia State-born father of two quickly counters such impression.

“I have seen it all. I did all sort of things as a young man when I was a bachelor. I have passed through life, which moulded me to the man I am today. I’m now more responsible. So, what would I be looking for in another woman that my wife doesn’t have? Sonia complements me. We are so committed to each other, I know she can’t cheat on me and I can’t do same either,” he said.

