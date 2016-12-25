I’m madly in love with a male fan – Actress Nurse Titi
Nollywood actress, Nkechi Emmanuel, has said she is in love with a fan and feels no regrets about it. Nkechi, popularly known as Nurse Titi in the popular soap opera, ‘Clinic Matters’ added that although she is lucky to date someone who understands the nature of her job, she does not know what she would […]
