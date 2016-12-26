Pages Navigation Menu

“I’m not a political Judas Iscariot,” Fayemi speaks on ‘rift’ with Tinubu

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Politics

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Nigeria’s minister of Solid Minerals has emphatically denied speculations that he has fallen out with the National leader of All Progressives Congress, APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Speaking   while addressing leaders of APC across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state at his country home, Isan Ekiti , the Minister was quoted by Upshotreports as saying  those insinuating and spreading the rumour that he was working to undermine Tinubu as the political leader of South west were out to cause confusion among leaders of the ruling party.

