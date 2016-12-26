“I’m not a political Judas Iscariot,” Fayemi speaks on ‘rift’ with Tinubu

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Nigeria’s minister of Solid Minerals has emphatically denied speculations that he has fallen out with the National leader of All Progressives Congress, APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Speaking while addressing leaders of APC across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state at his country home, Isan Ekiti , the Minister was quoted by Upshotreports as saying those insinuating and spreading the rumour that he was working to undermine Tinubu as the political leader of South west were out to cause confusion among leaders of the ruling party.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

