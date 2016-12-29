I’m ready to wait for my chance at City—Iheanacho – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
I'm ready to wait for my chance at City—Iheanacho
Vanguard
Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has declared that he is unfazed with the new challenge at Manchester City. Iheanacho will soon be up against the main strikers for both Argentina and Brazil for just one place in the team. Aguero has completed …
This stat proves Iheanacho could become a better striker than Henry an Aguero
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG