Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’m solidly rooted in God, no power can bring me down – Wike

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

wike

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said that no power can bring him down because he is “solidly and comfortably” rooted in God. The governor, who was speaking at the Headquarters of the Living Faith Church in Port Harcourt, the state capital, during a special Christmas church service yesterday, said the state would […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

I’m solidly rooted in God, no power can bring me down – Wike

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.