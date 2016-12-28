I’m still waiting for Pastor Adeboye’s ‘vague’ 2016 prophecies to come to pass – OAP Freeze
Cool FM’s On-Air Personality, OAP, Freeze, has called out the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over his yet-to-be fulfilled 2016 prophecies. The outspoken media personality, in a supposed sarcasm, said the year was coming to an end in a couple of days and he was ‘concerned’ about the […]
I’m still waiting for Pastor Adeboye’s ‘vague’ 2016 prophecies to come to pass – OAP Freeze
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG