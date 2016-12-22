Imade Igbinedion & Prince Osmond Eweka’s Royal Benin Wedding

Imade Igbinedion and Prince Osmond Eweka met in Benin City while visiting Nigeria from the United States two years ago. They were at a mutual friend’s gathering and with just one look, he knew he had found his wife. Prince Osmond owns two companies in New York, USA – a consulting firm and a real […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

