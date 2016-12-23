Pages Navigation Menu

Imbibe ‘change’, stop ‘money for bail’ – Lagos CP warns officers

Posted on Dec 23, 2016

commissioner-of-police-fatai-owoseni

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, on Thursday, warned officers and men of the command against extortion at their stations or when on patrols. Owoseni said this on Friday while inaugurating the rehabilitated Ikeja Police Station. “We do not want to see officers collecting money from Keke marwa or commercial buses. “We say bail […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

