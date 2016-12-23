Imbibe ‘change’, stop ‘money for bail’ – Lagos CP warns officers
Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, on Thursday, warned officers and men of the command against extortion at their stations or when on patrols. Owoseni said this on Friday while inaugurating the rehabilitated Ikeja Police Station. “We do not want to see officers collecting money from Keke marwa or commercial buses. “We say bail […]
