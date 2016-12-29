Imo 2019: Youths urge Ararume to contest gov polls

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—A former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from Imo state, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, has gotten a green light to contest the governorship election in Imo State.

Scores of youths who visited the Senator at his home town, Isiebu in Isiala Mbano Local Government, requested that he should contest the governorship election of the State.

The youths led by Comrade Miracle Nwosu said: ”We are attracted to Ararume because of his antecedent.

“We have studied the antecedent of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume and we are convinced that he will give the expected dividends of democracy, if given the opportunity to be Governor of the State.”

The group said it was disappointed over the extent of deceit by political leaders who over time, promised what they could not deliver.

It was also for this reason that Nwosu said:” We have gone through the personality of Ararume, particularly in the area of leadership and we have no other option than to plead with him to run for the governorship position of Imo state.”

He did also reveal that job creation was one of the reasons they opted to visit the Senator.

Vanguard gathered that, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume did not make a definite statement on whether he was going to contest 2019 governorship election in Imo state.

But he said: ”At the moment, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, has been doing well to make sure that Imo is developed.”

“I will continue to give support to the present administration in order to actualize the best for the people of the state” he added.

