Important update on Ultimate Cycler website and members login

The CEO of the ULTIMATE CYCLER, Peter Wolfing just released a video on why the site went offline for sometime.

In the video he uploaded, he said that when they were establishing the web page, www.UltimateCycler.com, many years ago, they powered it with a mechanism that is capable of running and containing at least a hundred thousand people in a day, but the rate has increased to over a million people per day, so the host and server is currently congested and they are workingon establishing the capacity of their server so that no matter how many members that join in daily, the Ultimate Cycler server and host will never crash again.

Secondly, the features in the site like the programming is being strengthened to an extent and instant where someone opens an account and doesn’t activate it, he/she becomes a problem to his spill over in the sense that when new members join and are to be confirmed by that account but can’t be confirmed due to that particular account is not activated and hereby being a catalyst of delay to his team and make members stranded, so right now its being worked on so that such account can never be an issue to the spill over.

Thirdly, due to the congestion in network, someone under your matrix merged to pay you doesn’t reflect in your pending receivable in your Ultiimate Cycler Account and hereby with holding you from activating the account and also causing a gridlock in the matrix is also being resolved Fourthly, issue of people being delayed in receiving their payments. And finally, when an account is opened it takes time to be merged even like two days due to the capacity of the host are all being resolved. THE ULTIMATE CYCLER OWNER, TECHNICAL TEAM AND ENGINEERS ARE WORKING HARD TO GIVE US A BETTER AND RELIABLE ENVIRONMENT FOR TRANSACTIONS so let us all calm down and be patient Peter Wolfing and the Ultimate Cycler technical team are working on it unceasingly and will be back online soon.

Written by Edith Williams, a member of Ultimate Cycler

