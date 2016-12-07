Pages Navigation Menu

Important update on Ultimate Cycler website and members login

Posted on Dec 7, 2016 in Ultimate Cycler | 24 comments

The CEO of the ULTIMATE CYCLER, Peter Wolfing just released a video on why the site went offline for sometime.

In the video he uploaded, he said that when they were establishing the web page, www.UltimateCycler.com, many years ago, they powered it with a mechanism that is capable of running and containing at least a hundred thousand people in a day, but the rate has increased to over a million people per day, so the host and server is currently congested and they are workingon establishing the capacity of their server so that no matter how many members that join in daily, the Ultimate Cycler server and host will never crash again.

Secondly, the features in the site like the programming is being strengthened to an extent and instant where someone opens an account and doesn’t activate it, he/she becomes a problem to his spill over in the sense that when new members join and are to be confirmed by that account but can’t be confirmed due to that particular account is not activated and hereby being a catalyst of delay to his team and make members stranded, so right now its being worked on so that such account can never be an issue to the spill over.

Thirdly, due to the congestion in network, someone under your matrix merged to pay you doesn’t reflect in your pending receivable in your Ultiimate Cycler Account and hereby with holding you from activating the account and also causing a gridlock in the matrix is also being resolved

Fourthly, issue of people being delayed in receiving their payments.

And finally, when an account is opened it takes time to be merged even like two days due to the capacity of the host are all being resolved.

THE ULTIMATE CYCLER OWNER, TECHNICAL TEAM AND ENGINEERS ARE WORKING HARD TO GIVE US A BETTER AND RELIABLE ENVIRONMENT FOR TRANSACTIONS so let us all calm down and be patient Peter Wolfing and the Ultimate Cycler technical team are working on it unceasingly and will be back online soon.

Written by Edith Williams, a member of Ultimate Cycler

24 Comments

  1. honey / 07/12/2016

    please i dont want to refer people. is it true i can wait for 1week and get pple paired after 1week. my 1week is tomorrow. please advice

    or do i look for 2pple and wait to be paired d rest

  2. ifeoma ogbuehi / 07/12/2016

    Must I get 4 people before am paid

    • Marcillina / 08/12/2016

      no, even if you dont get people the system will shuttle you for payment in one week

  3. keke julian Udochukwu / 07/12/2016

    Is not big deal if u join earn your own money thank u friends

  4. francis okoro / 07/12/2016

    mine is more than two weeks now no payment na wa oooo

  5. George Egemonu / 08/12/2016

    Please right now I want to register up to 11 people but I can’t do that please I need ur help

  6. okparachristopher / 08/12/2016

    me i don’t understand ooooo 4 2weeks and dis ultimate cycler has not merged me so as to get my own payment abeg make u na do some thing ooo what kind of nonesense is this 4 2weeks and na waa oooooooooooooooooooo!

  7. pearly / 08/12/2016

    I have registered a day before it was crashed which am unable to refer people.. ..now that it’s back the link to refer is not working.. Will I still be get peared between a week or is it a must that I have to refer 2 to 4 people

  8. chiefo / 08/12/2016

    wen i login to my account it will display query was empty pls i need help i need to confirm ppl dat paid me

  9. wiseone / 08/12/2016

    am scared if it will crash again, this one were people de complain

  10. Adedibu / 08/12/2016

    What is the new ultimate cycler site

  11. Joy Okoronkwo / 08/12/2016

    My own completed 2weeks today am I still going to be paid?

  12. Anselen lilian / 08/12/2016

    I registered since last 2 weeks but not been paid,what will i do so that i can receive payment?

  13. esther / 08/12/2016

    no it is not true.. when u try to login with ultimatecycler.com/app/ u will see wat peter wrote there.

  14. Alekeozor Njideka / 08/12/2016

    Pls i registered 3 people under me last two weeks and since then only one person that paid me will I still get my balance of 50k

  15. giftgrace / 08/12/2016

    am having problem in logging into my account what can i do.

  16. Joy Okoronkwo / 08/12/2016

    Pls am finding it very difficult to login with my account thanks

  17. ugwoke chinenye / 09/12/2016

    I can’t use my ref link some one help plss

  18. eguabor freeman / 09/12/2016

    I av not receive any dine for the past 2weeks,pls help us.

  19. Emmanuel / 09/12/2016

    please is ultimate cycler back now.if no please when and is it compulsory that until when I get people within one week that’s when I can get my 50, 000 naira.please explain more.

  20. Daniel / 09/12/2016

    Hw can I register on dis ultimate cycler bcos I want 2 register very fast pls tell me wht 2 do

  21. marvellous / 13/12/2016

    over two weeks now i have not gotten any money and i feel like my money is lost

  22. obi chisom ann / 20/12/2016

    pls i was refer to pay franklinemmauel and i hv dn dt bt d guy keepi telli mi dt he has nt c any alert even 2 d exten dt if i cal him on phon he wil nt pick my cal wen i hv gn 2 d pay dt i pay in d money nd complian d told mi dt d money is in d guy account pls i need help on dis issue

  23. okani ogochukwu / 21/12/2016

    I registered since 1st december is benn over 3wks i have not recieved any money

