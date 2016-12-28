In Abuja: Versity Vice Chancellor in Trouble for Sacking Union Leaders

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities has threatened the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja for sacking to union leaders in the association’s Uni-Abuja branch. The association (SSANU) has given the VC, Prof. Michael Adikwu a 21-day ultimatum to take back negative he comments made against the leadership of the association. Just recently, …

The post In Abuja: Versity Vice Chancellor in Trouble for Sacking Union Leaders appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

