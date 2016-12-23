In Belgium: Suspected bomb found at Turkish centre in Brussels

The event took place in the Brussels district of Schaerbeek, which has a significant Turkish population.

A suspected explosive device was found outside a Turkish community centre in central Brussels on Friday, Belgian prosecutors said.

"A suspect package was found in front of the Turkish Federation of Belgium," said Denis Goeman, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office.

A bomb squad was called to the scene and the situation no longer posed a threat to the population, he said.

"All I can say is that the device was potentially explosive," Goeman said, adding that the investigation was still under way.

Belgian media said a gas cannister and fuse mechanism were discovered inside a plastic bag.

Political tensions regarding Turkey often boil over in EU countries with significant Turkish immigrant populations, such as Belgium and neighbouring Germany.

In November, violence broke out at a pro-Kurdish march in Brussels after a group of Turkish militants tried to disrupt it.

