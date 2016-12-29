In Congo: At least 50 dead, 10,000 homeless in floods

A crisis task force had been set up to help the flood victims and rescue operations was ongoing.

At least 50 people have died in Western Congo after flooding caused by heavy rains on Thursday.

More than 1,000 houses were flooded in the city of Boma near the Angolan border, according to local authorities.

Some 10,000 people have been left homeless, the city’s mayor Marie-Jose Nsuami said.

