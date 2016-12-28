In Delta: Man demands N4m from uncle after staging own abduction

Justice Ifeanyi reportedly staged his own kidnapping in order to get N4 million from his uncle.

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a man named Justice Ifeanyi, for staging own abduction and demanding N4 million from his uncle.

According to a Daily Post News report, the suspect planned on using the money to complete his father’s house in Rivers State.

Ifeanyi was paraded alongside other criminals on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at the state police command in Asaba.

He said, “I left Rivers for Delta state to plan my kidnap so that I can collect money from my uncle to complete my father’s house in the village.

“The gang began to threaten me when my uncle refused to pay the ransom so I had to run away.

“I was apprehended while running away from my other accomplices."

ALSO READ: Man kidnaps his nephew for ransom

Staging of one’s own abduction has been a common practice in the Niger-Delta region, an area that has seen a large sum of kidnapping in the year, 2016.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

