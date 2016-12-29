In Ekiti: Pastor allegedly molest 5 year old girl – Nigeria Today
The Punch
In Ekiti: Pastor allegedly molest 5 year old girl
Nigeria Today
Following his arrest, Asateru has been remanded in prison custody by the Ado Ekiti magistrate court sitting in Ado Ekiti. Gabriel Asateru, a 53-year-old pastor has been arrested for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl on December 23, 2016. in …
Pastor remanded for alleged rape
He lured the 5-year-old girl to sit on his lap, defiled her
Pastor, 53, in prison over rape of 5-year-old in Ekiti
