In Enugu: State assembly order market closure over policeman killing

The Enugu State House of Assembly ordered the closure of the Artisan Livestock Market following the killing of a policeman.

The Enugu Artisan Livestock Market has been closed indefinitely following an order by the state assembly over the killing of a policeman.

According to the Daily Post News, the order was given on Wednesday, December 20, 2016, during a plenary session at the Enugu State House of Assembly.

The chairman, House Committee on Works, Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chief Sunday Udeokoye, bemoaned the rate of criminality observed at the market.

According to Udeokoye, the trade hub is now home to prostitutes, drug addicts and other criminals.

Other members of the house spoke on the poor hygiene state of the market, as well as stating that the market closure is not a deliberate attack on anyone.

ALSO READ: Policeman lynched in Enugu state

Finally, Chief Edward Ubosi, the speaker of the house, requested for the presence of the caretaker chairman of Enugu North Local Government, Malachy Agbo.

Agbo, who is the President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers is expected to explain the shabby environmental condition of the market.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

