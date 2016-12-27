Pages Navigation Menu

In India: Jet Airways Goa-Mumbai flight veers off runway

Posted on Dec 27, 2016

Jet Airways plane skids off runway in Goa international airport

It was further gathered that the flight which was travelling from Goa to Mumbai sits in grass field after skidding off runway at Goa International Airport.

At least 12 people have suffered minor injuries after Jet Airways flight 9W 2374 headed to Mumbai skids off runway in Goa.

Officials confirmed the report the incident to NDTV and News18.

Another report revealed that while the Jet Airways plane sits on its nose, evacuation slides have been deployed by airport officials following the incident at Goa International Airport.

