In Kastina: Man kidnaps his nephew for ransom

The spirit of Christmas triggered their reconciliation.

Kamal Bala Yunusa, a 23-year-old man, has been alleged with the kidnap of his three-year-old nephew. He is currently in custody of the Katsina state police command.

The child was rescued from a hotel in kastina, where he had been drugged with "cough mixture " before he was revived at the hospital by the police at about 3 am on Friday, says the police command

Salisu Agaisa, the police public relations officer in the state told reporters during the parade of Kamal and another suspect, Muhammed Abubakar Sadiq, on Friday evening, that both suspects, along with two other suspects, Abubakar Idris and Dabo Muhammed, said to be in Kaduna, “conspired to kidnap the child for a ransom of N4m from Tundun

The suspects are also being accused of stealing a Peugeot 407 which they allegedly used in transporting the toddler.

Kamal said his intention was to sell the car for N700,000, that the toddler was just taken along to deviate attention from his main intention.

Efforts are being made by the police to return the boy back to Kaduna says the command.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

