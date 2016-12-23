In Lagos: Businessman docked over alleged theft of customer’s N600,000

The accused is facing a two-count charge of obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

A 31-year old businessman was on Friday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding a customer of N 600,000.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Inuoha, told the court that the offences were committed on Nov. 19 at Alade Market, Ikeja.

“The complainant, Alhaji Mohammed Mammoud, went to the market to change his N600, 000 into U.S. currency.

“On getting there, the accused collected naira from him, promising to pay him the equivalent in U.S. dollars.

“The accused later disappeared and all efforts to trace his whereabouts failed, until he was sighted by the complainant and apprehended,’’ he said.

The offences contravened Sections 285 and 312(1)(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge preferred against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O Osunsanmi, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case to Feb. 20, for trial.

