In Lagos: Driver docked over motorcycle theft

A 32-year-old driver, Wasiu Balogun , on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing a motorcycle valued at N160,000.

Balogun, a resident of Dopemu, Agege, Lagos, allegedly committed the offence on Oct. 20 at Oniwaya Street, Agege, Lagos.

The prosecutor, Insp. George Nwosu, told the court that the accused stole a motorcycle valued at N160,000, property of one Mr Dady Hammed.

“The complainant woke up and discovered that his motorcycle was missing from where he parked it.

“He raised an alarm and when neighbours came out, they suspected Balogun because he had been caught severally for stealing cars and motorcycles in the area.

“The complainant and his neighbours went in search of the accused; fortunately, they saw him and threatened to hand him over to the police if he refused to return the motorcycle.

“For fear of the unknown, the accused took them to where he kept the motorcycle and handed it over to the complainant,” he said.

The offence, Nwosu said, contravenes Section 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section 285 prescribes three years jail term for offenders.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N80,000 with one surety in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mr A.A Adesanya, adjourned the case to Jan. 16 for mention.

