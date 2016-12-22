In Lagos: RRS arrest 5 robbery suspects few days to Xmas

The team apprehended the suspects during a special raid on robbers who were attacking and dispossessing members of the public of their valuables in traffic.

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday arrested five robbery suspects operating in different parts of the metropolis as residents engaged in shopping ahead of Christmas.

Lagos state police spokesperson, SP Dolapo Badmos, told newsmen that the suspects were arrested in Victoria Island, Ojodu Berger, Oshodi, Obalende and Ilubirin areas of the state.

”The Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, has directed the RRS Commander to deploy more operatives to Ojodu Berger, Lekki and Oshodi in order to ensure Ember months-free crime.

”Some operatives of the RRS’s Decoy Team, in arresting one of the suspects, pretended to have had a broken down car under the Ilubirin Bridge around 4:23 a.m.

”The suspect showed up after a few minutes, trying to collect a handset and money from the policeman pretending to have a broken down vehicle.

”That was when the police arrested him,” she said.

The spokesperson said the police also got complaints from the public about the activities of miscreants on road users with broken down vehicle in Ilubirin.

Badmos said some of the suspects took advantage of the traffic at Berger, Oshodi and other areas to rob motorists.

She said the command was on high alert to curb social miscreants who exploit traffic situations in the metropolis to dispossess Lagosians of their valuables.

”The suspects have been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba for further investigation,’’ she said.

