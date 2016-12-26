In Lagos: Toddler covered with plantain and dumped inside a gutter

A toddler was dumped inside the gutter in a carton filled with plantain on Christmas day.

Bishop Duke, an eyewitness in a series of Tweets explained that the little boy was abandoned in a gutter on Alara street in Yaba, Lagos.

"He was able to remove himself from the carton, walked out of the gutter and onto the road, fortunately, he wasn’t hit by any vehicle."

He added that people immediately contacted the police and he was offered something to eat and drink.

Unable to talk yet because he was flustered, the little boy has since been taken to Sabo police station by residents of the area.

