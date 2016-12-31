In Niger: Labour leader calls for overhauling of School of Health Technology in Minna

The chairman, Medical and Health Workers Union of the school said the institution might lose its accreditation because of its deteriorating structure.

A labour leader, Dr Yahaya Madaki, on Friday urged Niger Government to overhaul the School of Health Technology, Minna to continue to enjoy full accreditation.

Madaki, the chairman, Medical and Health Workers Union of the school, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

He said that the school might lose its accreditation because the school’s structure was fast deteriorating.

‎

“When there are no facilities and modern infrastructure, we are bound to lose accreditation.‎

“Lecturers lack office accommodation; most of the lecturers, after classes, hang around‎.

“There are no adequate classrooms. The premise is too small for a school of this nature.‎

“When these basic things are not in place, there is no doubt that we can have graduates that are half-baked.

‎

“If we don’t have a good medical laboratory, there is no way we can train good medical laboratory technicians.

“Neither can we have good pharmacy technicians, if we don’t have good pharmacy laboratory that will stand the test of time,” he said.

Madaki said the school also lacked physics, biology and chemistry laboratories, adding that all cadres of students need modern laboratories.

He also called for appropriate training that would make the school to continue to enjoy full accreditation, rather than provisional accreditation.

“Almost all the professions in the health sector require middle manpower that we can train, but because we lack infrastructure and a permanent site, we are constrained. ‎

‎

“Health is a critical sector; training of health personnel is a critical aspect of healthcare delivery in any state,” he said.

The union chairman said that the school’s clinic, which accommodate the demonstration room, lacked simulation equipment.

According to him, the models available are over 20 years and have lost its relevance.‎

‎

‎He said the school was still operating from its temporary site, adding that some unscrupulous individuals had encroached on the school’s land and turned its surrounding to commercial and residential area‎.

‎

Madaki said that there was need for the school to move to its permanent site to enable it to expand and run other courses such as X-ray Technology‎,.

“The school can run up to 15 courses, but for the fact that it is operating in a small place it is constrained,’’ he said.

‎‎

‎Madaki appealed to the state government to address the school’s challenges in the state 2017 fiscal appropriation.

