In Ogun: 396 people under monitoring due to Lassa Fever

Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, the state commissioner of health has asked the public for their support in identifying people with the virus.

The Ogun State health ministry has placed a total of 396 people under surveillance after coming close to a victim who died of Lassa Fever.

Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, the state Commissioner revealed this during the inauguration of Shoremekun Memorial Hospital at Ifo Local Government Area on Friday, December 23, 2016.

This is following the death of the Assistant Chief Nursing Officer of Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta, Abolanle Adesuyi.

The 396 people under surveillance are those who had primary contact with the deceased.

Speaking concerning the development, Ipaye said, “All the 396 contacts have not shown any abnormal symptoms or signs of Lassa fever.

“Their temperature is under control and we have stationed our monitoring officer with each of the contacts to continue monitoring them throughout a specific period, in line with the World Health Organisation standard.”

The commissioner advised members of the public to call some specific phone numbers when they observe anyone who has had malaria for more than three days.

