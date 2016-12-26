Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In picture: CBN, Heritage Bank and N2bn aquaculture projects loan

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Business, News | 0 comments

As part of CBN, Heritage Bank’s N2bn loan to aquaculture projects, Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri; Divisional Head, Project and Development Finance of Heritage Bank Plc were received by Dele Faseemo and the Chairman, Triton Group, Ashin Samtani, during a tour at Triton Aqua Africa farm sites at Gambari Town in Oyo State..Friday

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.