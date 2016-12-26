In picture: CBN, Heritage Bank and N2bn aquaculture projects loan

As part of CBN, Heritage Bank’s N2bn loan to aquaculture projects, Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri; Divisional Head, Project and Development Finance of Heritage Bank Plc were received by Dele Faseemo and the Chairman, Triton Group, Ashin Samtani, during a tour at Triton Aqua Africa farm sites at Gambari Town in Oyo State..Friday

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

