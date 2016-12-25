Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Russia: Military plane carrying 91 people disappears after takeoff

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in World | 0 comments

Russian military plane carrying 91 people disappears after takeoff

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The plane, with 91 people on board, was said to be on its way to a Russian air base in Syria when it went off the radar.

A Russian plane,  Tu-154 aircraft, on Sunday, December 25 disappeared shortly after takeoff from the Black Sea resort town of Sochi, BBC reports.

The plane, with 91 people on board, was said to be on its way to a Russian air base in Syria when it went off the radar.

According to the Russian Defence ministry, the plane was carrying the famous Alexandrov military band for a concert at the base.

ALSO READ: 27 dead as Defence plane crashes in Siberia

A statement issued by the ministry said 83 passengers and eight crew were aboard the plane.

It said emergency services are searching for the air craft.

Story developing.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.