In Somalia: Al-Shabaab militants kill soldier, civilian in Mogadishu

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in World | 0 comments

Somali government soldiers secure the scene of an attack on a restaurant by the Somali Islamist group al Shabaab in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTSQCUA

Al-Shabaab Islamist group had claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming its fighters killed two soldiers and recovered two AK47 riffle guns.

Somali security forces are pursuing Al-Shabaab militants who killed a soldier and a civilian in the capital Mogadishu, a local official said on Sunday.

Mogadishu municipal government Spokesman, Abdifatah Omar Halane, told reporters that the militants killed the two on Saturday night in the Wadajir district.

Al-Shabaab carried out frequent attacks in Somalia in its decade-long fight against the Somali government.

The latest attack came as security became tightened in Mogadishu for presidential election slated for the end of the year.

