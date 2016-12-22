In Syria: 29 killed in Turkish strikes on IS bastion

The strikes were carried out on the flashpoint town of Al-Bab, which Turkish forces have been seeking to capture for weeks

At least 29 civilians including eight children were killed Thursday in Turkish air strikes on an Islamic State group bastion in northern Syria, a monitoring group said.

The strikes were carried out on the flashpoint town of Al-Bab, which Turkish forces have been seeking to capture for weeks in the biggest test of a four-month incursion into Syria.

