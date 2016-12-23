In The Independent: Opposition against Museveni growing?
COVER STORY
Opposition against Museveni growing?: Attacks on security installations, poverty, transition politics mark 2016
ANALYSIS
Cracks in Museveni relations with donors: Professors show why Museveni will win
ANALYSIS
What’s wrong in education?: Sixth Uwezo survey finds learning outcomes consistently low
COMMENT
On-job training for graduates: Facilitate transition from education the world of work by passing on work skills and industry competencies
COMMENT
Uganda’s war on corruption: Why do many people believe corruption is out of control despite many prosecutions?
BUSINESS
Uganda’s slow oil and gas infrastructure development: Following the withdraw of the Russian-led consortium RT Global Resources
BUSINESS
2016- Bankers divided on impact of miserable year: Non-performing loans more than doubles to 7.7 %, Crane Bank sinks
ARTS
Van Gogh’s spell on Paulo Akiiki: Vincent Willem van Gogh, the Dutch post-impressionist painter, is easily among the most famous and influential figures
MOTORING
Driving in future is likely to be boring: Enjoy driving your car while you can. Enjoy using a manual gearshift yourself While you can
NEWS
*Museveni warns errant judges as lawyers celebrate 60 years
*NRM releases plan for LC elections
*Disgruntled youth cause chaos as youth policy is launched
*Kenya’s Kenyatta becomes first victim of new law
