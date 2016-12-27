Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Zaria: Student Shot Dead After Mopol Opens Fire During Argument

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

A student has been killed after an argument between two police officers led to one of them opening fire.  An argument broke out between two police officers attached to Zenith Bank in Zaria. The argument began over the monthly stipends the bank gives them monthly. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Corporal Mathew Joshua …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post In Zaria: Student Shot Dead After Mopol Opens Fire During Argument appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.