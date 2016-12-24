InAnambra: Car crash kills five

An accident involving a commercial vehicle and a truck has claimed the lives of 5 people in Anambra state.

Five people have been confirmed dead in a car crash which took place on Friday, December 22, near Abba junction in Anambra state, along the Enugu- Onitsha expressway.

The commercial vehicle bound for Onitsha reportedly collided with a truck , leading to the loss of lives, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Sunday Ajayi, confirmed the deaths in a telephone interview with NAN.

He said that four adults and a child lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, noting that the accident took place at about 6.19am on Friday, and blamed it on route violation by the truck driver.

“We were there to rescue the victims of the accident where five souls were lost.

“From the information, I have with me, I learnt that the truck was taking one-way and because of that, they had head-on-collision and five people were killed instantly.

“We have six people involved in the accident which meant that only the driver of the truck is alive.

“It is wrong to take one – way on the highways; it is dangerous and may lead to death.

“We advise people not to lay too many claims on their rights. They should be conscious while driving on the road. If someone is doing wrong on the road, they should avoid such driver to stay alive.

“The law will surely catch up with whoever does the wrong thing on the road,” he said.

Ajayi revealed that the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Enugu-Ukwu General Hospital mortuary.

According to an eyewitness, the Toyota Previa took off from Enugu and blamed the truck which was heading for Awka before the accident.

NAN reports that the source also pleaded with FRSC to continually sensitise and enlighten commuters on the need to use their routes to avoid such fatal accidents.

