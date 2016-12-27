Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

India Goa crash: Twelve hurt as plane veers off runway – BBC News

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
India Goa crash: Twelve hurt as plane veers off runway
BBC News
At least 12 passengers on board an Indian Jet Airways Boeing 737 aircraft have been injured when it veered off the runway at Goa airport while preparing for take-off, officials say. Jet has said the plane, carrying 154 passengers to Mumbai, came off
Goa: 2 planes come face to face at Delhi airport, another skids off runway injuring 12The Indian Express
Jet Airways passenger's first account: It was scary, lights went off, plane caught fireIndia Today
Goa airport reopens, Jet pilot derosteredTimes of India
Business Standard –RT –Express.co.uk –Daily Star
all 142 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.