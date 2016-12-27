India Goa crash: Twelve hurt as plane veers off runway – BBC News
BBC News
India Goa crash: Twelve hurt as plane veers off runway
At least 12 passengers on board an Indian Jet Airways Boeing 737 aircraft have been injured when it veered off the runway at Goa airport while preparing for take-off, officials say. Jet has said the plane, carrying 154 passengers to Mumbai, came off …
