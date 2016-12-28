Indigenous Rapper Seriki Throws Epic Shade At Seun Egbebe At One Lagos Fiesta

Indigenous rapper Seriki, shaded Toyin Aimakhu’s ex during his performance last night at the One Lagos Fiesta. Seriki who dropped his bars in Yoruba referred to the allegation theft against Segun Egbegbe. Despite his continuous denial, looks like a lot of people won’t be forgetting Seun Egbegbe and the ‘iPhone 7′ incident at Computer Village, […]

