Indonesia advises Nigerians against involvement in drug trafficking

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in World | 0 comments

The Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Harry Purwanto, on Wednesday advised Nigerians to desist from engagingin or allowing themselves to be used for trafficking of drugs to Indonesia. Purwanto told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that his government had evolved stiffer penalties for anyone, including Indonesians, found with or dealing in drugs. The Envoy said that…

