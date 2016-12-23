Indonesia to appeal WTO ruling on food import barriers – Minister
Indonesia will file an appeal after the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled against its restrictions on food imports from the United States and New Zealand, the trade minister said on Friday. A WTO dispute panel ruled against Indonesia on Thursday in twin cases brought by the two countries against the Southeast Asian nation’s import restrictions…
