Indonesia to appeal WTO ruling on food import barriers – Minister

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in United States, World | 0 comments

Indonesia will file an appeal after the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled against its restrictions on food imports from the United States and New Zealand, the trade minister said on Friday. A WTO dispute panel ruled against Indonesia on Thursday in twin cases brought by the two countries against the Southeast Asian nation’s import restrictions…

