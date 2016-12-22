INEC investigates Rivers rerun malpractices, vows to sanction culpable staff
The elections were characterized by irregularities and marred by violence which claimed lives including police officers.
The post INEC investigates Rivers rerun malpractices, vows to sanction culpable staff appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG