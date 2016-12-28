Iniesta Wants To Hang His Boots At Barcelona

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta has the dream of retiring at the club and hopes to remain connected with the club after he ends his career.

The 32-year-old spaniard has spent over two decades at Camp Nou. He joined La Masia as a youngster and made his first team debut at the age of 18 in 2002.

Iniesta has had a successful career at the club, winning eight liga titles, four copa del reys, four ucl trophies and three club world cups.

Injury has restricted the veteran midfielder to just 13 appearances this season, but is a regular starter when fit.

And Iniesta is not preparing to leave anytime soon, as he hopes to end his career where he started it – at Camp Nou.

“Let’s hope so!” he told the club’s official website when asked if he will retire in Catalunya. “That’s my dream and has been for a long time.

“When you start and everything is new, you never know what is going to happen but as things develop and become more important, you always have the hope of retiring here.

“I had the goal of being a success at Barca when I arrived and until I did that I was not satisfied.

“There were difficult moments when I was happy to play 10 minutes here rather than more time in another team, and that has allowed me to achieve other things.

“I don’t think about life after retirement, but I know that one way or another I will continue to be linked to football.

“Of course [I want to stay linked to Barca], but the future will decide. I am not in position to say I want to be one thing or another at the moment, but I would like to remain at Barca, let’s hope! However, at the moment that is something in the distance.”

The post Iniesta Wants To Hang His Boots At Barcelona appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

