Inspiring!!! American Billionaire To Sponsor 21 Chibok Girls To American University

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

 A black American billionaire, whose name is Mr Robert Smith, is currently sponsoring the education of 24 rescued Chibok girls at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola.                                                       …

