Instagram Model Put Her Butt on Display To Prove She Has The ‘Biggest Butt’ on Social Media (Photos)

According to report by MediaTakeOut:

“A model named Eudoxie Yao on Instagram is making a giant SPLASH. She’s quickly gotten a dedicated following who appreaciate her for her . . . ERRR . . . ASSETS.

“You see, Ivory Coast-born Eudoxie Yao claims to have the biggest butt on all of social media. According to Eudoxie – her butt measured 80 inches in circumference.

“Below are some recent pics of her:”