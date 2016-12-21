Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Instagram Model Put Her Butt on Display To Prove She Has The ‘Biggest Butt’ on Social Media (Photos)

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

According to report by MediaTakeOut:

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“A model named Eudoxie Yao on Instagram is making a giant SPLASH. She’s quickly gotten a dedicated following who appreaciate her for her . . . ERRR . . . ASSETS.

“You see, Ivory Coast-born Eudoxie Yao claims to have the biggest butt on all of social media. According to Eudoxie – her butt measured 80 inches in circumference.

“Below are some recent pics of her:”instagram-model-put-her-butt-on-display-to-prove-she-has-the-biggest-butt-on-social-media-photos-5 instagram-model-put-her-butt-on-display-to-prove-she-has-the-biggest-butt-on-social-media-photos-56 instagram-model-put-her-butt-on-display-to-prove-she-has-the-biggest-butt-on-social-media-photos-3 instagram-model-put-her-butt-on-display-to-prove-she-has-the-biggest-butt-on-social-media-photos-2 instagram-model-put-her-butt-on-display-to-prove-she-has-the-biggest-butt-on-social-media-photos-1

The post Instagram Model Put Her Butt on Display To Prove She Has The ‘Biggest Butt’ on Social Media (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.