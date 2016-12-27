Inter Milan And Juventus Show Interest In Morgan Schneiderlin

Inter Milan and Juventus both want to sign out-of-favour Man Utd midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin on loan when the transfer window reopens for business in January, according to reports on Calciomercato.com.

The France international, 27, only moved to Old Trafford last year, but has fallen down the pecking order at the Red Devils since boss Jose Mourinho took charge of the club last summer.

The Portuguese tactician is open to sell the former Southampton star. The Special One has recently declared that Schneiderlin is “an amazing guy and a great pro.”

“He’s honest – Mourinho has also said – but I’ve been very honest with him as well. I can’t tell him that he will play on regular basis but I can’t either force him to stay here.”

​Juventus are not the only club interested in signing the 27-year-old midfielder as Inter are also said to be monitoring the Manchester United wantaway midfielder although Inter can only sign him on loan in order to stick with FFP rules.

