Inter Milan Interested In Liverpool Midfielder Lucas

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has reportedly a January transfer target for Inter Milan.

Inter Milan were rebuffed in their attempts to sign the Brazilian during the summer but according to The Mirror, they are ready to reignite their interest at the turn of the year.

Lucas is considered to be an important part of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad at Anfield but he has been restricted to just three starts in the Premier League.

The Brazilian has made another five appearances off the bench – and featured in each of the club’s EFL Cup matches – but Inter allegedly feel that they can tempt the Merseyside giants into a sale next month.

It has been claimed that the San Siro outfit – who sit in seventh place in the league standings – are ready to offer £4m plus extras in order to try to sign the 29-year-old.