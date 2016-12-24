Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Inter Milan Interested In Liverpool Midfielder Lucas

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has reportedly a January transfer target for Inter Milan.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Inter Milan were rebuffed in their attempts to sign the Brazilian during the summer but according to The Mirror, they are ready to reignite their interest at the turn of the year.

Lucas is considered to be an important part of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad at Anfield but he has been restricted to just three starts in the Premier League.

The Brazilian has made another five appearances off the bench – and featured in each of the club’s EFL Cup matches – but Inter allegedly feel that they can tempt the Merseyside giants into a sale next month.

It has been claimed that the San Siro outfit – who sit in seventh place in the league standings – are ready to offer £4m plus extras in order to try to sign the 29-year-old.

The post Inter Milan Interested In Liverpool Midfielder Lucas appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.