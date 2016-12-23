Interbank rate jumps to 50% on CBN foreign exchange sales
Nigeria’s overnight lending rate rose sharply to around 50 percent on Friday, from an average of 4.5 percent the previous day, after the central bank debited commercial lenders’ accounts for special forex sales, traders said. Nigeria’s central bank on Monday asked banks to submit bids for a “special currency auction” to clear the backlog of…
