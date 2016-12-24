International friendlies Rohr: Expect new faces in Eagles

Coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Gernot Rohr has dropped a big hint that new players will be called up to the senior Nigeria national team in their friendly games planned for next year.

The games which are primarily meant to prepare the team for the bigger task of the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers and 2018 World Cup qualifiers will afford him the chance to try new players.

“We are keen on strengthening the team in all areas, and even though we are retaining most of our players for our commitments next year, we plan to try out some new faces in friendly games” Rohr told Owngoalnigeria.com.

“The team is still not where we want it to be, so no player is sure of keeping his place in the team, we will create a healthy atmosphere which will help the players become better both for their clubs and the national team”.

The post International friendlies Rohr: Expect new faces in Eagles appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

