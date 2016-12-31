International observers to witness Nnamdi Kanu trial

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu – Leadership of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has stated that international observers will witness the January 10, 2017 trial of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to the organisation, International human rights organisations, international media organisations as well as well as other foreign observers will storm Abuja for the trial.

The statement signed by Emma Powerful, Director, Media and Publicity, urged all IPOB members in Abuja and environs, even other Biafran to come and witness the trial.

The statement said: “the indigenous people of Biafra IPOB worldwide and it’s leadership want to use this opportunity to inform Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom all over the world that the court case on the 10th January 2017 in Abuja between our leader and the prophet of our time Mazi Nnamd Kanu and the Federal Government of Nigeria will be monitored by international observers.

” The groups that will be on ground in Abuja to monitor the events in the court that day will be International Human Rights Groups, Int’l Media organisations and other foreign observers who will storm Abuja for this case that has caught the attention of the world.

” All Indigenous People of Biafra family members are expected to be in Abuja on that day 10th of January 2017. This is to let the world know how formidable and resolute we are towards ensuring that justice is done in the case of our leader and to remind the world that the restoration of our God given nation called Biafra is irreversible and on course.

” Therefore, we are expecting the entire members of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) and Biafrans that resides around Abuja and it’s environs to be in court on that faithful day in Abuja to witness the court proceedings of the case between our leader and Muhammadu Buhari. The world must know that the presiding judge Binta Nyako is from the same town as Buhari. She is Fulani and a practicing Muslim.

” We also expect Nigeria media companies, both electronic and print media outfits, traders, artisans, drivers and reputable human rights organisations in Nigeria and other African countries to come and monitor the court sitting in Abuja.

” That day we shall be waiting for the imported masquerades from Ghana and Cameroon to appear as Buhari witnesses against our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be exposed by the international observers, international media outfits and the international human rights organisations designated to monitor Nyako Binta with her secret trial pattern on the said date.”

