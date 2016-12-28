International passengers stranded as Arik staff desert counters
Arik Air staff have abandoned their duty posts at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos following the airline’s inability to fly its international passengers to their destination since yesterday (December 27). BusinessDay gathered that the airline cancelled some of its flights yesterday but continued to sell tickets to passengers going to London…
The post International passengers stranded as Arik staff desert counters appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG