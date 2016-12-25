INTERVIEW: Despite toughest ever Christmas, Nigerians must remain courageous, prayerful – CAN President

The cleric spoke on the corruption war, ‘lopsided’ appointments by President Buhari, CAN’s finances, and other pertinent issues.

The post INTERVIEW: Despite toughest ever Christmas, Nigerians must remain courageous, prayerful – CAN President appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

