Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

INTERVIEW: How we protected 5,700 Nigerian children from polio paralysis – NPHCDA Executive Director

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Photo: Continental Research

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Emmanuel Odu spoke about how his agency handles immunisation, the plans to revitalise primary healthcare centres and other pertinent health issues  – NPHCDA

The post INTERVIEW: How we protected 5,700 Nigerian children from polio paralysis – NPHCDA Executive Director appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.