iOpenEye, Etisalat Spice up the Festive Season with blockbuster play ‘Love & Recession’

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Residents and visitors to the city of Lagos, Nigeria’s entertainment capital are up for another ecstatic season’s celebration as iOpenEye Limited, producers of ‘Hearword’ in partnership with the most customer-centric network, Etisalat Nigeria, have concluded plans to present another block-buster stage play titled “Love & Recession“. The Play, Love & Recession, set to hit the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

