IPAC berates OYSIEC over Oyo LG polls

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Oyo State Chapter of the Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has berated the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission, OYSIEC, for poor preparation and non-communication with stakeholders ahead the local government elections scheduled to hold in Saturday February 11, 2017. During an interactions with newsmen in Ibadan, IPAC Chairman, Alhaji Waheed Oyewole noted that the announcement by OYSIEC to conduct the polls have not been met with the right attitude towards the actualisation of the said election. Oyewole who expressed displeasure over what it described as a carefree attitude of the electoral body towards the polls, however maintained that IPAC by the action was not calling for a postponement of the council poll but calling on the electoral body to be alive to its responsibilities in accordance with the issued electoral time-table and laid down rules.

