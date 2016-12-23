iPhone theft saga: Malaysian police to extradite Seun Egbegbe back to Nigeria – Kemi Olunloyo
Popular US trained journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, says she has continued her investigation on Toyin Aimakhu’s ex-boyfriend, Seun Egbegbe, who allegedly stole nine iPhones in Lagos State. This is coming after Miss Olunloyo told DAILY POST that Egbegbe uses charms, noting that he steals to impress women with gadgets gifts. Recall that the Yoruba movie producer […]
iPhone theft saga: Malaysian police to extradite Seun Egbegbe back to Nigeria – Kemi Olunloyo
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG